Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir believes fast bowler Zaman Khan and spinner Abrar Ahmed are too good to be among the reserve players for the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

He feels that the duo have so much to offer and should have therefore been included in the main squad for the tournament.

Amir pointed out that Zaman is one of the brightest pace prospects in the country, while Abrar would have been incredibly handy in the spin-friendly conditions India is known for.

“I think Zaman Khan and Abrar Ahmed should have also been part of the 15-member squad instead of [the] reserves. Abrar would have been handy in spinning conditions, [while] Zaman bowls well in pressure situations which he showed during the PSL (Pakistan Super League) as well. He also did well in his debut match during the Asia Cup and brought Pakistan back in the match,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan won their first two World Cup games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing four in a row to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Finding themselves on the verge of elimination, they secured victories over Bangladesh and New Zealand, which kept them in the hunt for a semi-final spot.

Pakistan will now take on England on November 11 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He’s been impressive recently, Inzamam-ul-Haq singles out Pakistan batsman for praise after string of strong performances

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 13734 ( 69.92 % ) No! 5909 ( 30.08 % )

Like this: Like Loading...