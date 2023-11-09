Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Inzamam-ul-Haq, the former Pakistan chief selector, has lavished praise on middle order batsman Saud Shakeel for his “impressive” performances as of late.

Shakeel recently struck a career-best 68, which came off 52 balls and included nine boundaries and a six, in Pakistan’s 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup opener against the Netherlands.

The men in green were in a spot of bother when the 28-year-old came to the crease, but his efforts with the bat helped them secure an 81-run win.

Inzamam lauded the Karachi native for his batting, which has been nothing short of exceptional in the last couple of months.

“Saud Shakeel and a couple of other players were impressive recently,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Shakeel has been rock solid in the middle order during the World Cup as he has amassed 212 runs in eight matches, which includes two fifties, at an average of 35.33.

Prior to the tournament, Shakeel made 295 runs in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which included a career-best knock of 208 not out, at an average of 147.50.

Pakistan began their World Cup campaign with victories over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before they faltered against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

After losing four games in a row, the men in green fought back to take down Bangladesh and New Zealand to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

Next up for them will be a clash against England on November 11 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

