Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has revealed that he spoke to legendary opener Saeed Anwar before the start of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Opening up on the conversation they had, Rizwan noted that Anwar advised him to adapt to the conditions in India as quickly as possible and be aware of the fact that the pitches can “exhibit varying behaviours in a short span.”

The 31-year-old from Peshawar has done well for Pakistan in the World Cup thus far, scoring 359 runs in eight matches, which includes a century and a fifty, at an average of 71.80.

“To prepare for Indian conditions, I had a conversation with Saeed Anwar before arriving here,” Rizwan was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“He emphasized the need to adapt to India’s unique conditions. While Indian pitches are generally good, they can exhibit varying behaviours in a short span. Preparing for India is distinct from preparing for a tour to Australia, for example.”

Pakistan began with back-to-back wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before succumbing to defeats at the hands of India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Finding themselves in real trouble after their four-game losing streak, the men in green fought back to defeat Bangladesh and New Zealand.

Since they still have a chance of making it to the World Cup semi-finals, Pakistan will be determined to triumph over England when the two sides meet on November 11 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

