Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

South Africa pace icon Dale Steyn has praised Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali for opting to prioritise hitting the perfect line and length instead of trying to bowl at 140 to 145 kph.

Hasan is in Pakistan’s squad for the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup as a replacement for Naseem Shah, who was ruled out of the tournament after suffering a shoulder injury in the Asia Cup.

The 29-year-old is making full use of the opportunity given to him in order to revive his international career and has taken nine wickets in six matches at an average of 35.66.

“Hasan Ali hasn’t taken the new ball for a while now. He didn’t really try and get the pace up to that 140-145 kph. He was very effective on his line and length,” Steyn told ESPNcricinfo as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan started the World Cup with victories over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing four in a row to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

They subsequently fought back to defeat Bangladesh and New Zealand, which kept them in the running to reach the semi-finals.

Pakistan will now go up against England on November 11 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

