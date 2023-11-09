Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson admitted that Pakistan captain Babar Azam has gone through “a bit of a dry spell” with the bat, but backed him to get back to his best really soon.

Azam was not scoring the amount of runs expected of him in the lead-up to the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, which was a major concern for the men in green.

In the tournament, he has shown signs of regaining his consistency as he has scored 282 runs in eight matches, which includes four fifties, at an average of 40.28.

Knowing that the 29-year-old is a “class player”, Watson reiterated he is confident that the Lahore-born batsman will start rising back to the top again in no time.

“Look, he’s a class player. Yes, he’s had a bit of a dry spell. You know that things aren’t going that well. So, Babar Azam, even the first couple of balls that he faced, you can see he’s getting in really good positions,” he told Star Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan won their first two World Cup games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before stumbling against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Finding themselves on the verge of elimination, the men in green kept their semi-final hopes alive with back-to-back wins over Bangladesh and New Zealand.

Their final group stage game will be against England on November 11 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

