Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir has admitted that he sometimes resorts to acting, just like wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan did in the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Rizwan admitted that during his career-best knock of 131 not out against Sri Lanka, he was sometimes faking his cramps.

Amir applauded Rizwan for his tactics and conceded that he utilises such strategies when bowling, such as walking back to his run-up slower than usual and tying his shoelaces.

“When the batsman is hitting you mercilessly, I also resort to acting. After bowling a delivery, I slowly walk back towards my run-up for the next ball. This gives you time to think. If you are getting hit and you go ball the next delivery, you don’t get time to think. So it is a way of breaking the momentum,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“If a batsman is new to the crease, then you try to start bowling dots ball quickly to him, so that you don’t give him time to think. I sometimes tie my laces in between to take time to think. These are tactics, which Rizwan used cleverly.”

Rizwan is currently representing Pakistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and has amassed 359 runs in eight matches, which includes a century and a fifty, at an average of 71.80.

The men in green started off with back-to-back wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Teetering on the brink of elimination, Pakistan kept themselves in contention for a semi-final spot when they took down Bangladesh and New Zealand.

They will now be back in action on November 11 when they take on England in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

