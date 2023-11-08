Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Netherlands all-rounder Bas de Leede has called the Pakistan duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf “quality pacers” as he knows just how dangerous they are.

Afridi and Rauf are two of the go-to fast bowlers in Pakistan’s pace attack in limited overs cricket, with the other being Naseem Shah.

Pointing to Afridi particularly, De Leede noted that he is more of a problem since the Netherlands don’t often face left-arm quicks who can swing the ball like the 23-year-old can.

“Obviously Shaheen and Haris Rauf are two quality pacers, something we don’t face too often is left-arm swing,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, Afridi has taken 16 wickets in eight matches at an average of 25.56.

As for Rauf, he has picked up 13 wickets in eight games at an average of 36.07.

Pakistan won their first two World Cup games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before stumbling against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Finding themselves on the brink of elimination, they bought back brilliantly to defeat Bangladesh and New Zealand to stay in contention for a spot in the semi-finals.

Pakistan will now return to action on November 11 when they take on England in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

