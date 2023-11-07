Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Umar Gul, the former fast bowler, believes there is no one above Pakistan captain Babar Azam when it comes to the “top batsman in the world.”

Azam has time and time again led from the front for the men in green and carried them to victory on numerous occasions in all three formats.

This, in Gul’s eyes, is what puts him above the other elite batsmen in world cricket.

“There is no doubt that Babar Azam is the top batsman in the world,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan skipper is currently leading his side in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and has made 282 runs in eight matches, which includes four fifties, at an average of 40.28.

The men in green began by beating the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before they lost four consecutive games to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

They subsequently fought back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand to keep themselves in the race to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals.

Pakistan will now face England in their last group stage game on November 11 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

