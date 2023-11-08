Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said he really enjoys eating Hyderabadi biryani even though it is “slightly spicy” and gave it a rating of 8 out of 10.

Azam was made to become a food critic after being asked to compare Hyderabadi biryani and Karachi biryani.

The 29-year-old from Lahore surprisingly opted for the Hyderabadi rendition despite it being “very similar” to the version made in Karachi.

Like Azam, many of the other Pakistan players, including Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq and Haris Rauf, expressed how delicious Hyderabadi biryani is.

“It is the speciality. The Hyderabadi biryani! And I think it is an 8 out of 10! It is slightly spicy though. It is very similar but the Hyderabadi Biryani is slightly on the spicier side,” the Pakistan skipper said in a video the International Cricket Council (ICC) posted on Instagram.

Azam is currently leading the men in green in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and has scored 282 runs in eight matches, which includes four fifties, at an average of 40.28.

Pakistan started their campaign with wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before faltering against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Finding themselves on the verge of elimination, they bounced back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand, which kept their hopes of reaching the World Cup semi-finals alive.

Pakistan will now play England in their last group stage game on November 11 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: I know he can score big runs, Virender Sehwag backs Pakistan batsman starting to find his consistency again

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 13411 ( 69.95 % ) No! 5761 ( 30.05 % )

Like this: Like Loading...