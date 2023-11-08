Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Iconic left-arm speedster Wasim Akram has advised Pakistan opening batsman Fakhar Zaman to work on the basics and his technique in order to get back to his best.

Zaman’s form has been highly turbulent as of late as coming into the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, many people were sceptical about whether he would have a major impact.

The 33-year-old was dropped after making 12 in Pakistan’s opening game against the Netherlands and subsequently replaced by Abdullah Shafique.

After missing five games, Zaman was added back into the playing XI at the expense of fellow opener Imam-ul-Haq and made the most of his second chance as he smashed 81 and 126 not out against Bangladesh and New Zealand respectively.

Regardless of this, Wasim thinks the Mardan native needs to take a long, hard look at his game and start making improvements.

“When you are out of form, the only way to improve things is by working on your technique and basics,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan kicked off the World Cup with wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before they fell to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

They stopped their four-game losing streak and kept their semi-final hopes alive with back-to-back victories over Bangladesh and New Zealand.

Pakistan will be looking to maintain their newfound momentum when they go up against England on November 11 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

