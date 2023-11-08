Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik believes this is not the time for people to turn against captain Babar Azam and urged them to keep supporting him.

Azam’s future as captain has become a hugely debated subject as of late since Pakistan are trying to fight for a spot in the semi-final at the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup,

While it remains to be seen if the men in green can complete an incredible comeback to book their place in the final four, Malik wants Pakistan fans to be positive and keep backing the 29-year-old.

“Babar Azam has been doing captaincy of Pakistan and this is the time to support him,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the World Cup, Azam has scored 282 runs in eight matches, which includes four fifties, at an average of 40.28.

Pakistan started off by beating the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before they lost four straight games to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

The men in green managed to avoid being eliminated and kept the semi-final hopes alive with victories over Bangladesh and New Zealand.

They will now take on England on November 11 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Go back to the basics, Wasim Akram advises Pakistan opener to improve his overall technique

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 13408 ( 69.95 % ) No! 5761 ( 30.05 % )

Like this: Like Loading...