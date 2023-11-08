Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan pointed out that ex-Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has been in “good form” while playing domestic cricket.

Sarfaraz regained his place in the Test playing XI in December 2022 and has gone on to represent Pakistan in their Test series against New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Lately, the 36-year-old captained Karachi Region Whites to victory in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and finished as the second-highest run-scorer with 697 runs in seven matches, which included two centuries and four fifties, at an average of 99.57.

He is now in action in the Pakistan Cup and has made scores of 0 and 31.

“Sarfaraz is currently playing domestic cricket and is in good form,” Moin told Cricket Pakistan.

Sarfraz is not part of Pakistan’s squad for the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

The men in green began with victories over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before falling to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

They stopped their four-game losing streak with a dominant win over Bangladesh before going on to take down New Zealand as well.

Still in with a chance to make it to the World Cup semi-finals, Pakistan will be on the hunt for another big win when they face England on November 11 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

