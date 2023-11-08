Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur has made it clear that he “wholeheartedly” backs out of form spinner Shadab Khan.

The 25-year-old is Pakistan’s first-choice spinner and the limited overs vice-captain, but has been failing to do his main job of taking wickets.

While people debate whether he deserves to keep hold of his place in the side, Arthur has come out and stressed that the Mianwali native isn’t going to be cast aside.

“I wholeheartedly back Shadab,” he was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

In the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, Shadab has taken two wickets in five matches at an average of 90 and an economy rate of 6.42.

Pakistan started their campaign with victories over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing their next four games against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Finding themselves on the verge of elimination, the men in green fought back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand, which kept their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup semi-finals alive.

Pakistan will now be looking to triumph over England when the two sides meet on November 11 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

