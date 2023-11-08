Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Saud Shakeel, the middle order batsman, said he has learned a lot from Pakistan captain Babar Azam as he possesses “incredible knowledge of the game.”

Azam is one of the best batsmen in the sport and has cemented that reputation through strong performances in all three formats on a consistent basis.

Shakeel noted that even when standing at the non-striker’s end, he can learn a few things just by watching how the 29-year-old bats.

“I think he has incredible knowledge of the game and even if you are at the non-striker’s end, you can learn a lot by just watching,” he told Cricwick.

Currently, Azam and Shakeel are both playing in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

The Pakistan skipper has amassed 282 runs in eight matches, which includes four fifties, at an average of 40.28.

As for Shakeel, he has made 212 runs in eight games, which includes two fifties, at an average of 35.33.

Pakistan won their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before faltering against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

They subsequently bounced back with wins over Bangladesh and New Zealand, which kept their hopes of reaching the semi-finals alive.

Next up for them will be a clash against England on November 11 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

