Shaun Tait, the former Pakistan bowling coach, admitted that pace bowler Naseem Shah possesses jaw-dropping talent as he can swing the ball both ways whenever he wants to.

He noted that the ability to generate out-swing and in-swing is incredibly useful as it allows a bowler like Naseem to keep the opposition batsmen guessing about what to expect next.

This uncertainty is what the 20-year-old will target in order to get wickets, which he has been doing on a regular basis.

“He is someone who swings the ball both ways when he wants to,” Tait, a former Australia seamer, told respected journalist Saj Sadiq as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Naseem was supposed to play for Pakistan in the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, but he was ruled out after injuring his shoulder during the Asia Cup.

The men in green began their campaign with victories over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before falling to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Finding themselves on the verge of elimination, they took down Bangladesh and New Zealand to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

Pakistan will return to action on November 11 when they take on England in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

