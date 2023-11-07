Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Babar Azam, the Pakistan captain, has admitted he was impressed with how quickly Saud Shakeel transformed himself into a “modern-day batter.”

Shakeel has cemented his spot in the Test team for the foreseeable future as he has scored plenty of runs and brought a lot of stability to the middle order, which used to be an area of concern for Pakistan.

The 28-year-old has been getting more opportunities in ODIs lately and making the most of them too, signalling that he could soon play an instrumental role in the 50-over format as well.

“I am especially impressed by how Saud has transformed into a modern-day batter in such a quick time. This is a great sign for Pakistan cricket that he groomed himself according to the demands of the team, and whenever anyone does that, I get very happy,” Azam told PCB Digital.

Shakeel recently scored 295 runs in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which included a career-best 208 not out, at an average of 147.50.

He then featured in one ODI against Afghanistan and scored nine runs.

The Karachi native didn’t play a single game during the Asia Cup, but he has been utilised in the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India, where he has amassed 212 runs in eight matches, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 35.33.

Pakistan kicked off their campaign with wins over the Netherlands and India before faltering against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Having lost four in a row, the men in green rebounded by beating Bangladesh and New Zealand to keep their World Cup semi-final hopes alive.

They will now go up against England on November 11 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

