Sourav Ganguly, the former India captain, has been impressed with the performances of Pakistan fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

The trio make up Pakistan’s pace attack in limited overs cricket, with Afridi and Naseem also being the go-to speedsters in Test cricket.

Ganguly noted that all three of them complement each other and take wickets regularly, which is one of the key reasons why the men in green are such a big threat.

“Pakistan has a very good bowling attack. Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, they are a good fast-bowling attack,” he told Star Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi and Rauf are currently playing in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, with the former having taken 16 wickets in eight matches, which includes a five-wicket haul against Australia, at an average of 25.56.

Rauf, meanwhile, has claimed 13 wickets in eight games at an average of 36.07.

As for Naseem, he was ruled out of the tournament after suffering a shoulder injury during the Asia Cup.

Pakistan started their World Cup campaign with wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before suffering successive losses to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

They bounced back with wins over Bangladesh and New Zealand to keep their hopes of qualifying for semi-finals alive.

Next up for Pakistan will be a clash against England on November 11 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

