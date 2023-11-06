Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Australia batsman Tom Moody said Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan is a breathtaking power-hitter who can blow the opposition away.

Azam has shown his big-hitting brilliance on a few occasions, especially in domestic T20 leagues.

Most recently, he was in action for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), where he accumulated 224 runs in 13 matches, which included a top score of 54, at an average of 20.36 and a strike-rate of 155.55.

“He is a genuine power-hitter that can take the game in a breathtaking way away from the opposition,” Moody was quoted as saying on the website of International League T20 team, the Desert Vipers.

Azam wasn’t picked in Pakistan’s team for the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

The men in green started their campaign with back-to-back wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before suffering four successive losses to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Facing the threat of elimination, they bounced back with wins over Bangladesh and New Zealand to keep their World Cup semi-final hopes alive.

Pakistan will be back in action on November 11 when they take on England in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

