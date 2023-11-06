Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir said the word pressure does not exist in India batsman Virat Kohli’s dictionary.

On November 5, Kohli equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s world record for 49 ODI centuries as he struck an unbeaten 101 in India’s 243-run win over South Africa in the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Having battled against Kohli in the past and even taken his wicket, Amir noted that nothing fazes the 35-year-old from Delhi.

“The word pressure is not there in Virat’s cricketing dictionary,” he told The Times of India.

Kohli has scored 543 runs in eight matches in the World Cup, which includes two centuries and four fifties, at an average of 108.60.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team won their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Having found themselves on the verge of elimination, the men in green fought back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

Next up for Pakistan will be a clash against England on November 11 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

