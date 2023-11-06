Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq sees plenty of potential in Zaman Khan and has backed him to be a good death bowler for the national team.

Zaman is one of the many fast bowling talents Pakistan currently have and has shown plenty of promise in the domestic T20 tournaments he has featured in.

The 22-year-old has also represented the men in green in six T20Is, where he has claimed four wickets at an average of 32.50.

In addition to this, the Mirpur native made his ODI debut in Pakistan’s must-win match against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup.

Currently, he is a reserve player in Pakistan’s squad for the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, which Inzamam felt was necessary as it will provide him with a lot of experience.

“Zaman is with the team in reserves as he is a good bowler, especially in the death,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan started their World Cup campaign with successive wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before faltering against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

They ended their four-game losing streak and kept their World Cup semi-final hopes alive with outstanding victories over Bangladesh and New Zealand.

Pakistan will now be looking to pick up another win when they take on England on November 11 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

