Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf said he is feeling really good at the moment as his fitness has improved a lot.

The 29-year-old is one of Pakistan’s go-to quicks in limited overs cricket, along with Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah.

But, with Naseem out of action due to a shoulder injury he suffered during the Asia Cup, Rauf has had to take on more responsibility in the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

“My fitness is better than before,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

In the World Cup, Rauf has taken 13 wickets in eight matches at an average of 36.07.

Pakistan started their campaign on a high as they beat the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

However, they were unable to maintain that momentum as they succumbed to defeats in their next four games against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Pakistan managed to stop their losing streak and keep their World Cup semi-final hopes alive with impressive wins over Bangladesh and New Zealand.

Next up for them will be a clash against England on November 11 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

