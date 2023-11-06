Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

AB de Villiers, the legendary South Africa batsman, said he knew Pakistan captain Babar Azam “was going to be a great” from the very beginning.

He recalled meeting the 29-year-old for the first time and earmarked him to achieve incredible things going forward.

Azam has not disappointed since then as he has built a reputation for himself as one of the elite batsmen in world cricket.

“I knew he was going to be a great,” De Villiers said in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Azam is currently leading Pakistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and has scored 282 runs in eight matches, which includes four fifties, at an average of 40.28.

The men in green started their campaign with wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before stumbling against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Facing elimination, they hit back by beating Bangladesh and New Zealand to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

Pakistan will now look to secure a massive win over England when the two sides meet on November 11 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

