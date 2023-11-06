Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan has praised pace bowler Naseem Shah for his brilliant bowling prior to suffering a shoulder injury.

Naseem hurt himself during the Asia Cup and was subsequently ruled out of the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Moin admitted that not having the 20-year-old is a huge blow for Pakistan, especially considering that he could also miss the tour of Australia at the end of 2023 and the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL) as well.

“Naseem was in form and was bowling extraordinarily,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

In the World Cup, Pakistan started their campaign in flawless fashion as they took down the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

However, they were unable to maintain their momentum as they were beaten by India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

The men in green finally turned their fortunes around with wins over Bangladesh and New Zealand, which kept their hopes of reaching the World Cup semi-finals alive.

Next up for them will be a clash against England on November 11 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No!

