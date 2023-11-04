Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Iconic South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn has backed Pakistan captain Babar Azam to be the top run-scorer in the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Azam has not been in the best of form throughout the tournament so far as he has shown some flashes of brilliance, but hasn’t been able to convert his starts into big scores.

In the seven matches he has played, the 29-year-old has accumulated 216 runs, which includes three fifties, at an average of 30.85.

Even though he is over 300 runs behind South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock, who is the highest run-scorer at the moment, Steyn still feels Azam will produce some magic and rise to the top.

“Leading run-scorer is probably gonna be somebody like Babar,” he told Star Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan started the World Cup with victories over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before suffering defeats at the hands of India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

The men in green stopped their four-game losing streak with a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in Kolkata, which kept their hopes of advancing to the World Cup semi-finals alive.

Next up for them will be a clash against New Zealand on November 4 in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: It’s all on those two, Harsha Bhogle selects Pakistan duo as the X-factors in the World Cup

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 12345 ( 70.39 % ) No! 5192 ( 29.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...