Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former England captain Nasser Hussain said Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is becoming like Babar Azam, whereby he is a “regular run-getter.”

Rizwan has become one of the more relied upon batsmen in the Pakistan team as he has gotten the job done time and time again.

While many people feel that the men in green rely too much on the duo, Hussain feels it is beneficial that Pakistan have another scoring option should Azam get out early.

“Mohammad Rizwan with Babar is also the regular run-getter,” he said on Sky Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam and Rizwan are currently involved in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, with the Pakistan skipper having made 216 runs in seven games, which includes three fifties, at an average of 30.85.

Rizwan has fared a lot better, scoring 359 runs in seven games, which includes a century and a fifty, at an average of 71.80.

Pakistan started the World Cup with back-to-back wins as they took down the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before suffering four straight losses to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

They ended their losing streak with a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh, which also kept their hopes of reaching the World Cup semi-finals alive.

Pakistan will be back in action on November 4 when they take on New Zealand in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Watch him rise to the top, Dale Steyn backs Pakistan batsman to be the leading run-scorer in the World Cup

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 12345 ( 70.39 % ) No! 5192 ( 29.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...