Renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle said if Pakistan want to have any chance of winning the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup from their current position, it will all come down to the performances of captain Babar Azam and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Afridi has been a force to be reckoned with so far as he has taken 16 wickets in seven matches, which includes a five-for against Australia, at an average of 19.93.

The same can’t be said for Azam as the 29-year-old has been limited to 216 runs in seven games, which includes three fifties, at an average of 30.85.

With a few matches remaining, Bhogle feels that if Pakistan want to earn a spot in the semi-finals, it will have to be Azam and Afridi who spearhead the charge.

“Pakistan cannot win this World Cup without two players having big World Cup for them – Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi,” he told Cricbuzz as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

The men in green kicked off their campaign in style as they defeated the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

However, things completely fell apart after that as they lost to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Pakistan halted their losing streak with a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh, which was much-needed as it kept their semi-final hopes alive.

Pakistan will now go up against New Zealand on November 4 in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 12318 ( 70.5 % ) No! 5154 ( 29.5 % )

