Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shoaib Akhtar, the legendary 161.3 kph fast bowler, believes fellow Pakistan seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is at the top of his career right now.

Afridi is only 23 years old, but has already cemented his place in the national team across all three formats as he is the spearhead of the pace attack.

Having taken plenty of wickets, Akhtar admitted that Afridi is flying high right now, even though he recently went through a minor rough patch that left people questioning whether he had lost his touch.

“I would say Shaheen Shah Afridi is on top of his career right now,” the Rawalpindi Express told Star Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi is currently representing Pakistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and has taken 16 wickets in seven games, which includes a five-wicket haul against Australia, at an average of 19.93.

The men in green began with consecutive wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before suffering four losses in a row to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

In desperate need of a win, Pakistan got it when they beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in Kolkata.

Since they are still in the race to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals, Pakistan will be determined to triumph over New Zealand when the two sides meet on November 4 in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Regular run-getter, Nasser Hussain indicates Pakistan batsman is becoming as consistent as Babar Azam

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 12345 ( 70.39 % ) No! 5192 ( 29.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...