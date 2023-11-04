Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has revealed that he used to sell street food on Sundays in order to earn money to help pay for his education.

He noted that since his father was barely earning enough, he decided to lend a helping hand while also playing tape ball cricket on the side.

In the time that has passed, the 29-year-old has become an instrumental member of Pakistan’s pace attack in limited overs cricket.

Rauf is also one of the fastest bowlers in Pakistan as he can bowl at speeds close to 155 kph.

“The reason I used to play tape ball was to earn money for my education, my father wasn’t earning much to be able to pay my fees, I used to sell snacks on Sunday to earn more, my mother had a dream that we could get our own house,” Rauf said in an ESPNcricinfo documentary called ‘The incredible rise of Haris Rauf‘ as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Currently, Rauf is representing Pakistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he has taken 12 wickets in seven matches at an average of 32.

The men in green began the tournament with wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before stumbling against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Their four-game skid eventually ended when they demolished Bangladesh by seven wickets, which also kept their hopes of reaching the World Cup semi-finals alive.

Pakistan will be looking to capitalise on their newfound momentum when they face New Zealand on November 4 in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

