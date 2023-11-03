Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said qualifying for the semi-finals in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup is a “small goal” for his side as they are targeting something much bigger – being crowned champions.

The men in green have only won the World Cup once, which came all the way back in 1992 when Imran Khan captained the team to glory.

However, Pakistan currently face an uphill battle to even book their spot in the semi-finals as they haven’t been at their best in the tournament.

Despite this, Azam is still confident his side can be among the last four teams standing.

“The top four is a small goal for us. We want to come out as winners,” he was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Azam himself hasn’t been in top form as he has amassed 216 runs in seven matches, which includes three fifties, at an average of 30.85.

Pakistan kickstarted their World Cup campaign with victories over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing four straight to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

They stopped their four-game skid with a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh and thus kept their semi-final hopes alive.

Next up for Pakistan will be a clash against New Zealand on November 4 in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: People flock to see him, Wasim Akram knows extraordinary Pakistan player is the big show

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 12063 ( 70.85 % ) No! 4964 ( 29.15 % )

Like this: Like Loading...