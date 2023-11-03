Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Wasim Akram, the legendary left-arm seamer, admitted that people flock to see Pakistan captain Babar Azam in action.

He noted that Azam’s ability to score runs consistently and win games for the men in green is what brings fans to stadiums all over the world.

The 29-year-old has been doing this for years as he has been Pakistan’s best batsman for quite some time now.

“He brings the people to the stadium,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is currently leading the men in green in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and has scored 216 runs in seven matches, which includes three fifties, at an average of 30.85.

Pakistan started off by beating the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before faltering against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

After losing four consecutive matches, they finally secured a much-needed seven-wicket win over Bangladesh.

Pakistan still have a chance of making it to the World Cup semi-finals and will be determined to triumph over New Zealand when the two sides meet on November 4 in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

