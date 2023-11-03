Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq hopes fast bowler Naseem Shah comes back soon as he “appeared to be the world’s best bowler” recently.

Naseem had been winning praise from everyone for his exceptional bowling as he was taking plenty of wickets by generating breathtaking swing and consistently hitting the perfect line and length.

The 20-year-old looked set to light up the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, but he was ruled out of the tournament after injuring his shoulder during the Asia Cup.

Inzamam admitted that the loss of Naseem was a big blow for Pakistan, but believes that the talented youngster will continue being a major asset for the team in the future.

“Naseem Shah’s injury is unfortunate as the way he was bowling with the new ball and at the death, he appeared to be the world’s best bowler. It’s a huge loss for us and for Naseem and we pray to the Almighty he’ll regain fitness & play more for Pakistan in the future,” he was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Pakistan won their first two World Cup matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before stumbling against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

The men in green managed to end their losing streak with a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh, which also kept them in the race to reach the World Cup semi-finals.

Pakistan will now be looking to pick up another big win when they face New Zealand on November 4 in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

