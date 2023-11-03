Image courtesy of: Unsplash

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that the addition of two new teams will not be happening for the 2024 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The board announced that the same six franchises – Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators – will compete in PSL 9.

In PSL 8, which took place earlier in 2023, the Qalandars won the title for the second year in a row after beating the Sultans in the final by one run.

“The upcoming ninth season will be played with six teams. No additional team will be added in the upcoming season,” the PCB said as quoted by A Sports.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team is currently featuring in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and won their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing four in a row to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

They ended their four-game skid with a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh, which also kept them in the race to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals.

Next up for Pakistan will be a clash against New Zealand on November 4 in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

