Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq said he couldn’t pick India spinner Kuldeep Yadav for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

His comments come after a journalist compared the statistics between Kuldeep and Pakistan spinners Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz.

The duo are currently under a lot of pressure as they have failed to live up to expectations over the past couple of months and in the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Shadab has taken two wickets in five games at an average of 90 and an economy rate of 6.42, while Nawaz has also claimed two wickets in the same number of matches, but at an average of 111.50 and an economy rate of 5.89.

In comparison, Kuldeep has picked up 10 wickets in seven matches at an average of 26.40 and an economy rate of 4.40.

Despite this, Inzamam backed Pakistan’s go-to spinners and reiterated that even if he wanted to select Kuldeep, he wouldn’t be able to since he plays for India.

“You have come up with some good stats on both bowlers but let me say that I cannot select Kuldeep Yadav…for me that’s an issue as he is from another team,” he was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Pakistan started their World Cup campaign with back-to-back wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing their next four games against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

They finally picked up a win when they beat Bangladesh by seven wickets, which proved to be highly important as it kept their World Cup semi-final hopes alive.

Pakistan will be back in action on November 4 when they take on New Zealand in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

