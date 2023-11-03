Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf admitted that he really wanted to bowl with fellow seamer Naseem Shah in the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Naseem had been in exceptional form in the lead-up to the tournament, but was ruled out after suffering a shoulder injury during the Asia Cup.

With the 20-year-old rising star out of action, Rauf has had to shoulder more responsibility in the World Cup, but has risen to the challenge as he has taken 12 wickets in seven matches at an average of 32.

“It is a pity that Naseem Shah is not there [at the World Cup],” he was quoted as saying by A Sports.

Pakistan began the World Cup with victories over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing four in a row to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Facing a dire situation and potential elimination, the men in green kept their semi-final hopes alive with a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in Kolkata.

Next up for Pakistan will be a clash against New Zealand on November 4 in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

