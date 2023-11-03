Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

India captain Rohit Sharma included his Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam in his top three list when naming the players with the best cover drives.

Many former and current cricketers put Azam at number one when it comes to the most pleasing cover drive to watch.

However, with two other names on his list – India’s Virat Kohli and England’s Joe Root – Rohit gave the top spot to his countryman.

“Kohli, Babar, Joe Root. But I think Kohli has the best technique when it comes to the cover drive,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is currently leading Pakistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and has scored 216 runs in seven matches, which includes three fifties, at an average of 30.85.

The men in green started off with wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before falling to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

They managed to stop their losing streak with a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh, which also kept them in the race to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals.

Pakistan will now be looking to claim another much-needed win when they go up against New Zealand on November 4 in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

