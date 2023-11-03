Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has lauded left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi’s rise to stardom, pointing out that the best batsmen in the world find it difficult to play the 23-year-old’s bowling.

In particular, Salman noted that batsmen have a tough time against Afridi’s in-swinger, which he usually unleashes in his first over in an attempt to get early wickets.

While everyone is aware of Afridi’s tactic, Salman said that there is little batsmen can do to prepare against it since those types of deliveries are generally unplayable.

“Everyone knows Shaheen bowls an in-swinging delivery at full length in his first over. It has become a challenge even for the best batters in the world,” he was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

Afridi is currently in action in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and has taken 16 wickets in seven matches at an average of 19.93.

The men in green started the tournament with victories over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before stumbling against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

They snapped their four-game losing streak with a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in Kolkata.

Pakistan will return to action on November 4 when they take on New Zealand in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

