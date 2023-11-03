Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Umar Gul, the former pace bowler, believes Pakistan captain Babar Azam always has “room for improvement” and is not perfect.

Azam is widely regarded as one of the top batsmen in all three formats of the game since he makes big scores regularly and has often guided Pakistan to victory with match-winning performances.

That said, Gul doesn’t want the 29-year-old to become complacent as he can always put in the work to become better.

“Just like I said, there is always room for improvement,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Gul’s comments come at a time where Azam hasn’t been at his best with the best, which has been evident in the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he has scored 216 runs in seven matches, which includes three fifties, at an average of 30.85.

The men in green won their first two matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before suffering defeats at the hands of India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Their four-game losing streak came to an end when they crushed Bangladesh by seven wickets in Kolkata, which kept them in the race to make it to the World Cup semi-finals.

Pakistan will now look to clinch another victory when they go up against New Zealand on November 4 in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 12064 ( 70.85 % ) No! 4964 ( 29.15 % )

