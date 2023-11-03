Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has revealed that he has always followed legendary South Africa pace maestro Dale Steyn and wants to “replicate his aggression after taking a wicket.”

Steyn finished his career with a total of 699 wickets across all three formats, which included taking the most wickets for South Africa in Test cricket.

Branding the Proteas legend as his “favourite bowler of all time”, Rauf loved everything about the way Steyn played the game, from his brilliant bowling to his trademark celebrations.

“I always follow Dale Steyn since the time I am watching him play. I try to replicate his aggression after taking a wicket, but I think I overdo it a bit. But Dale Steyn is my favourite bowler of all time,” he said in a video posted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Instagram.

Rauf is currently playing for Pakistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and has taken 12 wickets in seven matches at an average of 32.

The men in green began their campaign with wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Their four-game winless run finally came to an end when they defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in Kolkata.

Since Pakistan still have a chance of making it to the World Cup semi-finals, they will be keen to pick up another big win against New Zealand on November 4 in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

