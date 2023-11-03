Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan batsman Abdullah Shafique said he is “ready to play at any position” and not solely restrict himself to being an opener.

Shafique was picked for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and replaced opening batsman Fakhar Zaman after the team’s opening match against the Netherlands.

Having gotten a chance to prove his worth on the biggest stage, the 23-year-old from Sialkot has not disappointed as he has amassed 332 runs in six matches, which includes a century and three fifties, at an average of 55.33.

Even though he is flying high as an opener, Shafique insisted that if the team plans change and it requires him to drop down the batting order, he is more than happy to do it.

“As a professional, I am ready to play at any position according to the plan,” he was quoted as saying by A Sports.

Pakistan started their World Cup campaign with consecutive wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before stumbling against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

After suffering four straight losses, the men in green finally picked up a much-needed seven-wicket win over Bangladesh.

With their hopes of making it to the World Cup semi-finals still alive, Pakistan will be aiming to triumph over New Zealand when the two sides meet on November 4 in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

