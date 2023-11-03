Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has made it clear that he hasn’t lost faith in spinners Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz.

Shadab and Nawaz have been subpar over the past couple of months and their bad run of form has continued in the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Shadab has snapped up two wickets in five games at an average of 90 and an economy rate of 6.42, while Nawaz has also claimed two wickets in the same number of matches, but at an average of 111.50 and an economy rate of 5.89.

Despite this, Azam noted that the duo got into the team based on their performances and stressed that he is fully backing them to return to form in no time at all.

“It is not easy to play for the Pakistan team – they have gotten here on the back of their performances. I have full faith in them,” he was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Pakistan started their World Cup campaign with wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before things started going downhill as they lost to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

The men in green managed to keep their World Cup semi-final hopes alive when they stopped their losing streak and beat Bangladesh by seven wickets.

They will now return to action on November 4 when they take on New Zealand in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

