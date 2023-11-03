Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan speedster Mohammad Asif has slammed captain Babar Azam for not being able to score runs off good balls.

Azam is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen in the world since he has consistently dominated in all three formats for the past couple of years.

However, Asif pointed out that the 29-year-old becomes exposed when he faces a bowler who unleashes excellent deliveries.

“He cannot hit the ball if you bowl good deliveries to him,” he said in a space session on X, formerly known as Twitter, as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is currently in action in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he has made 216 runs in seven matches, which includes three fifties, at an average of 30.85.

Pakistan won their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before going on a four-match losing streak, during which they lost to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

They finally broke that run when they crushed Bangladesh by seven wickets in Kolkata.

With their World Cup semi-final hopes still alive, Pakistan will look to clinch another big win when they take on New Zealand on November 4 in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

