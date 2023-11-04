Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former India opening batsman Gautam Gambhir has backed Pakistan captain Babar Azam to score “three or four centuries” in the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Azam has been slightly subpar for the men in green throughout the tournament, having amassed 216 runs in seven games, which includes three fifties, at an average of 30.85.

With a few more matches to come, Gambhir is confident that the 29-year-old will post some big triple-figure scores.

“The kind of technique Babar Azam has, I think he will score three or four centuries for Pakistan in this World Cup,” he told Star Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan started their World Cup campaign in perfect fashion as they defeated the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

After this, however, things didn’t go to plan as they lost their next four games to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

The men in green stopped their slide when they thrashed Bangladesh by seven wickets in Kolkata, which kept their hopes of reaching the World Cup semi-finals alive.

Pakistan will now take on New Zealand on November 4 in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Appeared to be the world’s best bowler, Inzamam-ul-Haq wants Pakistan pace sensation to play a lot more matches in the future

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 12318 ( 70.5 % ) No! 5154 ( 29.5 % )

Like this: Like Loading...