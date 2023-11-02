Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan has blamed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) medical panel and physiotherapist for failing fast bowler Naseem Shah.

Naseem is facing a long spell on the sidelines as he injured his shoulder during the Asia Cup and was subsequently ruled out of the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

To make matters worse, the 20-year-old frontline seamer could also miss Pakistan’s tour of Australia at the end of the year and the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL) as well.

Moin pointed out that Naseem had been complaining of pain for “three to four months”, but instead of being looked at and given rest, he continued to play matches regularly.

“Naseem’s injury is a disaster of Pakistan’s team medical panel and physiotherapist. He has been constantly complaining that he is having problems since three to four months yet they were continuously playing him,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“A player would always wish to not get dropped but when he is telling you about his injury, you have to take it very seriously. The medical panel didn’t take it seriously. This was a recipe for disaster.”

Pakistan won their first two World Cup games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

They managed to end their four-game losing streak when they thumped Bangladesh by seven wickets in Kolkata.

With Pakistan still in the race to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals, they will be looking to secure a big win over New Zealand on November 4 in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: One-on-one chat, Babar Azam discussed future with Pakistan player flopping at the moment

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 11482 ( 71.87 % ) No! 4494 ( 28.13 % )

Like this: Like Loading...