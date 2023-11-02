Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Imam-ul-Haq, the Pakistan opening batsman, said he expects to keep being called “parchi” until the day he retires from international cricket.

The term “parchi” is often used against players who have been selected based on who they know rather than through their performances.

Imam, who is the nephew of former chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, admitted that it was “quite tough” to get over the chants at the beginning, but insisted that he is used to it now and simply ignores it.

“Yes, at the start it was quite tough. I came in the team after playing 47 first-class matches, two Under-19 World Cups and two Pakistani tours, getting called parchi even after all that was a very unfamiliar situation for me,” he told Grassroots Cricket as quoted by Geo Super.

“I guess it will be like this till my retirement, but Alhumdulillah I went through it and now when I play cricket, people appreciate me.”

Imam is currently in action in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he has amassed 162 runs in six matches, which includes a top score of 70, at an average of 27.

Pakistan started with wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Having been defeated in their last four games, the men in green put a stop to their misery by demolishing Bangladesh by seven wickets in Kolkata.

With their hopes of reaching the World Cup semi-finals still alive, Pakistan will be looking to pick up another win in their match against New Zealand on November 4 in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

