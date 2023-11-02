Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said he had a one-on-one chat with spinner Shadab Khan about his disappointing performances as of late.

Shadab is Pakistan’s go-to spinner and limited overs vice-captain, which makes him an important member of the team.

However, even though he hasn’t been living up to expectations, Azam confirmed that he will continue backing the 25-year-old as he knows the Mianwali native will regain his form really soon.

“I had a one-to-one chat and discussion with Shadab Khan about his performance and I believe we have to back performers like him on their bad days,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, Shadab has taken two wickets in five matches at an average of 90 and an economy rate of 6.42.

Azam, meanwhile, has scored 216 runs in seven games, which includes three fifties, at an average of 30.85.

Pakistan began their campaign with wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing four in a row to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Their losing streak came to an end when they defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in Kolkata.

Since the men in green still have a chance of making it to the World Cup semi-finals, they will be on the hunt for a massive win over New Zealand on November 4 in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

