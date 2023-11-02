Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir believes that Pakistan captain Babar Azam can still “set this World Cup on fire.”

Azam went through a small rough patch prior to the tournament and while he has shown signs of improvement in the World Cup, he hasn’t been at his usual best.

The 29-year-old has amassed 216 runs in seven matches, which includes three fifties, at an average of 30.85.

However, since Pakistan still have a few games left, Gambhir is backing the Lahore-born batsman to rediscover his form and put on a show.

“Babar Azam has that every quality that he can set this World Cup on fire,” he told Star Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan started their World Cup campaign with wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before falling to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

They ended their four-game losing streak with a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in Kolkata.

Since Pakistan still have a chance of booking their spot in the World Cup semi-finals, they will be eager to triumph over New Zealand when the two sides meet on November 4 in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He will be dropped, Zaka Ashraf confirms clock is ticking for Pakistan player failing to perform

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 11368 ( 72.11 % ) No! 4396 ( 27.89 % )

Like this: Like Loading...