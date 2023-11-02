Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mir Hamza has refused to compare himself to fellow Pakistan pace bowlers Haris Rauf and Ihsanullah, noting they all have their own skills.

Rauf and Ihsanullah are two of the fastest bowlers in the country as both of them are capable of hitting speeds above 150 kph.

Hamza, meanwhile, focuses more on using swing to his advantage and displayed this during the recently-concluded Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, which is Pakistan’s first-class competition.

The 31-year-old from Karachi finished as the second-highest wicket-taker with 32 wickets in eight matches for Karachi Region Whites at an average of 20.87.

“There is no comparison between me, Haris and Ihsan. They both have skills to bowl with pace,” he told Geo News.

Out of the trio, only Rauf is playing for Pakistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

The 29-year-old has taken 12 wickets in seven matches at an average of 32.

The men in green started their campaign with victories over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before being defeated by India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Having lost four games in a row, Pakistan finally picked up a win when they demolished Bangladesh by seven wickets in Kolkata.

They will now face New Zealand on November 4 in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

