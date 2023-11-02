Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar wants speedster Haris Rauf to stay focused on taking wickets.

Rauf has become an important member of the pace attack and has bigger responsibilities on his shoulder since Naseem Shah is currently out of action with a shoulder injury, which he suffered during the Asia Cup.

While the 29-year-old has claimed 12 wickets in seven games in the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at an average of 32, Akhtar doesn’t want him to lose concentration in Pakistan’s remaining matches.

“Haris Rauf has the same mindset, that he just has to keep picking wickets,” he told Star Sports as quoted by NDTV.

Pakistan started their World Cup campaign with back-to-back wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before suffering four straight losses to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Facing a dire situation, the men in green secured a much-needed seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in Kolkata.

Still in with a chance to make it to the World Cup semi-finals, Pakistan will be chasing another big win when they face New Zealand on November 4 in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

