Former England batsman Alex Hales feels there is no denying that Pakistan left-arm speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi is the “best new ball bowler” in the world.

Afridi has developed a habit of taking wickets early on in matches, which is one of the key reasons why he has earned a reputation as being a dangerous bowler.

To get those wickets, the 23-year-old utilises a variety of weapons in his arsenal, such as his outstanding swing, lethal bouncers or blistering pace, which can reach 150 kph.

“Surely the best new ball bowler,” Hales said in a video released by International League T20 (ILT20) team, the Desert Vipers, as quoted by Geo Super.

Afridi is currently playing for Pakistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and has claimed 16 wickets in seven matches at an average of 19.93.

The men in green kicked off their campaign with consecutive wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing all momentum as they were defeated by India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

After losing four straight games, Pakistan finally got the win they so desperately needed as they took down Bangladesh by seven wickets in Kolkata.

Next up for them will be a clash against New Zealand on November 4 in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

