Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt believes middle order batsman Saud Shakeel can have a long and successful career in ODI cricket.

His comments come after Shakeel has been representing the men in green in the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India, where he has accumulated 212 runs in seven matches, which includes two fifties, at an average of 35.33.

Prior to the World Cup, the 28-year-old was dominating in Test cricket, having scored 875 runs in seven games, which includes two hundreds and six half-centuries, at an average of 87.50.

While Shakeel is expected to be backed in the longest format going forward, Salman hopes the same occurs in ODIs as well as he believes the Karachi native can be a huge asset for the national team.

“Saud Shakeel’s batting technique is very good and the way he bats, he can be successful in ODIs as well,” he was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

Pakistan kickstarted their World Cup campaign in flawless fashion as they defeated the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

However, everything began to fall apart from there as they went on a four-game losing streak, during which they were beaten by India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Pakistan finally stopped their winless run when they crushed Bangladesh by seven wickets in Kolkata.

Their next match will be against New Zealand on November 4 in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

